sports
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
By
Sports Desk

Pak vs Aus: Shikhar Dhawan takes subtle dig at Pakistan for fielding error

By
Sports Desk

Tuesday, October 03, 2023

Wasim Jr (right) and Mohammad Nawaz (left) trying to stop the ball during warm up match on October 3, 2023. — Twitter/SDhawan25
While Pakistan took on Australia in their warm up match for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan took a subtle dig at the blunder made by the Men in Green during the game.

On the first ball of the 23rd over when seamer Haris Rauf bowled a short-of-a-length delivery to Marnus Labuschagne, who tried to tuck it away towards deep backward square leg. 

It didn’t seem that the ball would go towards the boundary but a lousy effort by Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Mohammad Nawaz saw Pakistan conceding a boundary.

The two fielders ran into each other and made a mess out of it by failing to stop the ball when it was near the boundary rope,

Taking to microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, Dhawan posted the video of the incident and shared his opinion on the scene.

"Pakistan & fielding never-ending love story," he wrote.

It must be noted that there have been many instances of similar miscommunications resulting in blunders, between the Pakistan fielders on the field and many times.

Later in the game, Australia set a 352-run target for the Green Shirts after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

Today,  Pakistan have rested Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, while Shadab Khan is leading the side. The game is currently taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Pakistan will begin their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6.

Pakistan squad for ICC World Cup 2023

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha.

Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan.

Pakistan's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023

  • October 6 — vs Netherlands in Hyderabad
  • October 10 — vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad
  • October 14 — vs India in Ahmedabad
  • October 20 — vs Australia in Bengaluru
  • October 23 — vs Afghanistan in Chennai
  • October 27 — vs South Africa in Chennai
  • October 31 — vs Bangladesh in Kolkata
  • November 4 — vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)
  • November 11 — vs England in Kolkata

The day matches which will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.

If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.

