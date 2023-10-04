 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
By
Awais Yousafzai

Imran’s bail plea in cipher case to be heard in open court, rules IHC

By
Awais Yousafzai

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

A view of the Islamabad High Court building. — Geo News/File
A view of the Islamabad High Court building. — Geo News/File

  • FIA sought in-camera hearing amid concerns over disclosure of sensitive information.
  • Trials of accused facing secrets act violation charges cannot be made public: prosecutor.
  • PTI chief, vice-chairman moved IHC for post-arrest bail in cipher case.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ruled that hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s bail plea in cipher case registered under Official Secrets Act will take place in an open court.

The IHC announced a verdict that it reserved earlier this week on FIA’s plea seeking in-camera hearing on the PTI chief’s bail application in the cipher case.

In the verdict today, the IHC said open court hearing on the bail petition will be held on October 9. However, the IHC said arguments by lawyers on documents regarded as sensitive will be heard in-camera.

The FIA on Monday had appealed to the IHC for an in-camera hearing on Khan’s bail plea in the cipher case as it is fearful that an open court hearing could harm Pakistan's diplomatic ties with other states if the matter is discussed publicly.

FIA Special Prosecutor Shah Khawar had told the court that under the Official Secrets Act, a trial cannot be made public, adding that they would move a similar plea in the trial court.

“There are some statements and information that cannot be made public,” said the lawyer. He added that they also have to place statements related to other countries before the court.

“Sharing such information in an open court can affect Pakistan's diplomatic ties with other countries,” said Khawar.

The PTI chief’s lawyer, Salman Safdar, had opposed the FIA’s plea for an in-camera hearing. 

Last month, the PTI chief moved IHC seeking post-arrest bail in the cipher case.

The special court — established under the Official Secrets Act and hearing the case registered against the PTI chief and his party's Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi — had rejected the post-arrest bail applications of Khan and the senior politician.

Both the leaders are currently on judicial remand till October 10 in the cipher case.

The FIA booked them under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly misplacing and misusing the classified document for vested political interests in August this year.

Subsequently, both leaders were arrested in connection with the investigation into the case and a special court was established under the Official Secrets Act to try the accused.

More From Pakistan:

Third poliovirus case detected in Bannu toddler

Third poliovirus case detected in Bannu toddler
COAS, Pentagon chief discuss 'recent regional developments' over phone

COAS, Pentagon chief discuss 'recent regional developments' over phone
‘Imran unhappy with President Alvi for failing to ensure timely elections’

‘Imran unhappy with President Alvi for failing to ensure timely elections’
Cipher case hearing against Imran, Qureshi adjourned till Oct 9 without proceedings video

Cipher case hearing against Imran, Qureshi adjourned till Oct 9 without proceedings
Around 25 assailants attack policemen guarding PTI's Insaf House in Karachi

Around 25 assailants attack policemen guarding PTI's Insaf House in Karachi
US distances itself from PTI protests in Washington DC

US distances itself from PTI protests in Washington DC
GDA, MQM-P, JUI-F join hands against PPP in Sindh

GDA, MQM-P, JUI-F join hands against PPP in Sindh
ECP moved to remove Imran's name as PTI chairman, declare party ineligible for electoral symbol

ECP moved to remove Imran's name as PTI chairman, declare party ineligible for electoral symbol
Abbasi, Nawaz discuss Pakistan's current crises, including 'new party' video

Abbasi, Nawaz discuss Pakistan's current crises, including 'new party'
At UNGA body, Pakistan terms India’s occupation of IIOJK ‘worst manifestation’ of colonialism

At UNGA body, Pakistan terms India’s occupation of IIOJK ‘worst manifestation’ of colonialism
Forces gun down 10 terrorists involved in killing civilians in Tank: ISPR

Forces gun down 10 terrorists involved in killing civilians in Tank: ISPR
'Return must be voluntary', UN on Pakistan's plan to evict Afghan refugees

'Return must be voluntary', UN on Pakistan's plan to evict Afghan refugees