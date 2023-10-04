 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
By
Nadeem Kausar

Two martyred, three wounded in Chaghi blast

By
Nadeem Kausar

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

A child runs near the site of a roadside bomb blast in Chaghi bazaar on October 4, 2023. — Author
A child runs near the site of a roadside bomb blast in Chaghi bazaar on October 4, 2023. — Author

  • Roadside blast took place in Chaghi bazaar.
  • Bomb exploded when a security forces' vehicle was nearby.
  • Two people martyred, three wounded in the blast: Levies.

QUETTA: Two people were martyred and three were wounded in a roadside explosion in Balochistan's Chaghi area on Wednesday, official said.

According to the Levies force, the blast took place in Chaghi bazaar — at a distance of 60 kilometres from Dalbandin near the Pak-Afghan border — when a security forces vehicle was passing by.

Security forces have surrounded the area, while the wounded have been moved to Dalbandin hospital for medical treatment, Levies said.

The attack comes days after more than 60 people died in two separate suicide attacks in Balochistan's Mastung and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu city on September 29.

Meanwhile, a patrolling post in the Kundal area of Punjab’s Mianwali district also came under attack by 10 to 12 terrorists on Sunday. One policeman was martyred as security forces successfully repelled the attack killing two terrorists.

Pakistan has witnessed a significant spike in the form of the recent wave of terrorist attacks across the country. 

According to a statistical report released by the independent think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), at least 271 militant attacks took place during the first half of 2023, resulting in the loss of 389 lives and injuring 656 individuals. Terror activities in the country soared by 79% during the period.

In light of the increase in attacks, Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti announced the November 1 deadline for the illegal "aliens", including Afghan illegal immigrants, to leave the county voluntarily.

The caretaker interior minister revealed that Afghan nationals were responsible for 14 of the 24 suicide bombings in the country this year.

Bugti said some 1.73 million Afghan nationals in Pakistan had no legal documents to stay, adding a total of 4.4 million Afghan refugees living in Pakistan.

"Safety and security of the people of Pakistan is the prime responsibility and foremost priority of the government," he said.

More From Pakistan:

Afghan forces ‘unprovoked’ firing at Chaman border martyrs two civilians

Afghan forces ‘unprovoked’ firing at Chaman border martyrs two civilians
Establishment accepts Nawaz's narrative, backs off from politics: PML-N

Establishment accepts Nawaz's narrative, backs off from politics: PML-N
Nawaz Sharif not returning to take revenge but to steer country out of crisis: Shehbaz video

Nawaz Sharif not returning to take revenge but to steer country out of crisis: Shehbaz
PIA says flight operations normal after plane ‘stopped’ in Canada

PIA says flight operations normal after plane ‘stopped’ in Canada
Third poliovirus case detected in Bannu toddler

Third poliovirus case detected in Bannu toddler
Imran’s bail plea in cipher case to be heard in open court, rules IHC

Imran’s bail plea in cipher case to be heard in open court, rules IHC
COAS, Pentagon chief discuss 'recent regional developments' over phone

COAS, Pentagon chief discuss 'recent regional developments' over phone
‘Imran unhappy with President Alvi for failing to ensure timely elections’

‘Imran unhappy with President Alvi for failing to ensure timely elections’
Cipher case hearing against Imran, Qureshi adjourned till Oct 9 without proceedings video

Cipher case hearing against Imran, Qureshi adjourned till Oct 9 without proceedings
Around 25 assailants attack policemen guarding PTI's Insaf House in Karachi

Around 25 assailants attack policemen guarding PTI's Insaf House in Karachi
US distances itself from PTI protests in Washington DC

US distances itself from PTI protests in Washington DC
GDA, MQM-P, JUI-F join hands against PPP in Sindh

GDA, MQM-P, JUI-F join hands against PPP in Sindh