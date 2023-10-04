 
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
ICC World Cup 2023: Security jacked up at Ahmedabad stadium amid terror threat

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

Police personnel gather outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 4, 2023. — AFP
Indian authorities have jacked up security preparations and are on high alert amid a terror threat pertaining to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium.

As reported by the Indian media, authorities have beefed up security protocols with more than 3,000 police personnel deployed in and around the venue — scheduled to host a total of five fixtures including the opening match, Pakistan-India clash, and the tournament's final.

As part of the strict security measures, spectators will not be allowed to carry anything in the stadium other than their mobile phones, per the reporters.

Furthermore, the road leading to the stadium will remain closed during the matches, a move aimed at minimising security risks.

The mega event will commence on Thursday with England taking on New Zealand at the very stadium.

The ICC World Cup 2023 will take place in India with 10 teams fighting for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19.

The tournament will be played in a round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

If teams have the same number of points after the round-robin stage, total wins are the next tie-breaker, with net run rate the next factor to consider when differentiating teams.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

The winners of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will earn US$4 million. The runners-up will receive US$2 million, while the losing semi-finalists will earn $800,000 each from the total prize pot of US$10 million.

The winners of each match in the group stage will receive US$40,000 and the six teams that do not qualify for the semi-finals will receive a payment of US$100,000.

