PPP slams JUI-F over Fazl’s statement on elections

Former minister Faisal Karim Kundi (right) with former federal minister for Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira addressing a press conference at PID Media Center in Islamabad. — APP/File

PPP says it never staged or ended sit-ins at behest of someone.

Those who took benefits of LFO afraid of level playing field: Kundi.

JUI-F chief suggested stabilising economy more important than elections.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Wednesday lashed out at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for saying stabilising economy is more important than holding elections

Reacting strongly to the statement, PPP’s Secretary Information Faisal Karim kundi said Fazl’s hesitation to demand fresh elections put a question mark on his credibility, The News reported.

Kundi said all political decisions taken by the PPP were its own and added that the party never staged or called off sit-ins at the behest of someone else.

JUIF spokesperson Aslam Ghauri, in a statement on X, responding to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s speech in Karachi, stated, “What is the haste? May Allah give a long life to Bilawal; he will become the prime minister. The Larkana seat went to PPP in 2018 because of the level playing field.”

In response, Kundi said Bilawal will be elected prime minister by the power of the people. He said the PPP chief talked about the level playing field but those who took benefits by approving the Legal Framework Order (LFO), 2002 were afraid of the level playing field.

Last week, the JUIF chief said that holding elections was not an issue at the moment and stabilising the economy was inevitable to steer the country of crisis.

The JUI-F chief had said all the political parties in the PDM alliance were always ready for elections, but the betterment of the economy was a matter that should be addressed first.

He said the countries with unstable economies fail to sustain as independent nations. He made it clear that his party, JUI-F, had been fighting for elections for three-and-a-half years.

Fazl said it would be very difficult for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to implement the proposed election schedule at the end of January next year due to severe cold weather conditions