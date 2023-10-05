Arif Alvi attempts to clear the air after Imran Khan’s ‘disappointment’ over election date

President Arif Alvi. — APP/File

Khan 'disappointed' with Arif Alvi over election issue.

Arif Alvi's relationship with PTI colleagues worsens.

Aiwan-e-Sadr issues statement after Aleema's remarks.

ISLAMABAD: The Presidency on Wednesday issued a clarification following Aleema Khan’s statement that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan is “disappointed” with President Arif Alvi over his failure in fulfilling constitutional duty on elections.



The PTI chief’s sister dropped a bombshell on Alvi when she said that “Khan is upset with Arif Alvi for not announcing the election date”.

Talking to journalists outside the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore, Aleema claimed Imran is saddened as the date of the election has not been announced.

President Alvi should have stood for the rights of the people, she added.

In response, the Aiwan-e-Sadar shared President Alvi’s standpoint and the letter that he wrote to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on September 6, asking for holding general elections before November 6 (on the 89th day of the dissolution of the National Assembly), citing constitutional provisions which mandated for polls within 90 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly.

A spokesperson for the President House reminded that “President Dr Arif Alvi wants elections to be held on time to provide opportunities to all political parties for participating in the political process. The President of Pakistan, in his letter to the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan on 6th September 2023, had already conveyed to the ECP that Article 48(5) of the Constitution empowered him to appoint a date for elections not later than 90 days from the date of the dissolution for the holding of General Election to the National Assembly. In the said letter, the president had also communicated that the General Elections to the National Assembly should be held by 6th of November 2023.”

The spokesperson said the president wants the democratic process to continue and further strengthen.

“Exclusion of any political party from the election process would be unfair to the spirit of democracy,” the statement added and recalled that Alvi strongly supports political dialogue and the promotion of national unity to overcome the challenges being faced by the country.

According to sources, Alvi is also disappointed that none of his colleagues in the party has supported him and raised voice for him in the face of criticism.