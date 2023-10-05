WATCH: Pakistani journalist slams India, ICC over visa delay for World Cup 2023

India-Pakistan fans pose for a picture during a match. — AFP/File

Pakistan's cricket team will finally be playing on Indian soil after seven years but unfortunately, there will be no Pakistani journalist in the stadium's press box when the ICC World Cup 2023 kicks off today.



When asked about the difficulties the media persons and fans are facing in getting the Indian visa, senior sports journalist Abdul Majid Bhatti slammed the Indian authorities and the International Cricket Council (ICC), saying everyone is "waiting for it."

Bhatti said: "The World Cup started in 1975 and its 13th edition will start today but, history will be made as there will be no Pakistani journalist present in the press box."

He revealed that the Indian government had asked the South African journalists to sign an undertaking in which they were barred from covering anything other than cricket and in case of a breach, they would be deported.

Here’s Abdul Majid Bhatti’s detailed interview:



