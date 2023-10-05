 
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Sports Desk

Empty stadium trends as world’s biggest cricket ground fails to attract fans

Sports Desk

Thursday, October 05, 2023

Worlds biggest cricket stadium in India’s Ahmedabad wears a deserted look on October 5, 2023. — X
World's biggest cricket stadium in India’s Ahmedabad wears a deserted look on October 5, 2023. — X

The world's biggest cricket stadium in India’s Ahmedabad wore a deserted look on Thursday as the ICC World Cup 2023 during the New Zealand vs England match.

The Narendra Modi Stadium will host three matches of the mega tournament including the blockbuster India-Pakistan clash on October 14 and the final slated for November 19.

The 132,000-capacity venue’s redevelopment was completed in 2021, hosting a day-night Test between India and England, as well as the last two IPL finals.

Efforts were made by the Narendra Modi government to attract fans but the empty seats shocked everyone, with netizens saying, “these pictures are looking so ugly, completely empty stadium just before the first ball”.

Here’s how the internet reacted:


