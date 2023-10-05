 
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Putin assassination plot busted as Russian spy hounds hunt for mole within

Putin is widely reported to have become increasingly paranoid and fearful for his life.— Reuters
Russian secret services are currently investigating an alleged plot from "within their own ranks" to assassinate Vladimir Putin. 

The hunt is on for a supposed FSB agent who reportedly boasted about taking down the dictator at a karaoke club in Moscow.

The informant who brought this bizarre conversation to light, Mikhail Yurchenko, recounted that the agent was gloating about being tasked with "removing" the dictator. 

During their extended conversation, he even showed Yurchenko his service ID card. Yurchenko, however, wisely refrained from engaging in an argument and tried to change the topic.

Disturbed by this potential threat to Putin's life, Yurchenko reported it to the police. Consequently, Russian special services have been searching for several days for the unidentified person who allegedly planned to 'remove' Putin. The incident occurred at the Honey Club in Moscow, a known gathering place for various secret department employees.

Vladimir Putin, known for his extreme security measures, lives in constant fear of assassination. His paranoia has grown as his military campaign in Ukraine faces ongoing challenges, and he has survived multiple assassination attempts throughout his tenure.

In recent times, Putin's public appearances have become rare and meticulously controlled. He frequently changes locations and travel routes to maintain his safety. Russian security services have faced criticism for allegedly fabricating terrorist plots to demonstrate their effectiveness in protecting the president.

This alleged threat to Putin's life surfaces as he gears up for an expected announcement next month about seeking a new six-year term as Russian president in the upcoming March 2024 elections. 

During a recent speech in Sochi, Putin spoke about his admiration for traditional values and his desire to defend those who share them in Europe. However, this rhetoric was met with criticism, with some Russians pointing out inconsistencies in his personal life.

The situation remains uncertain, and the authenticity of this potential assassination attempt is yet to be verified. Nonetheless, it underscores the ongoing security concerns surrounding Vladimir Putin's rule.

