Thursday, October 05, 2023
Web Desk

BITTEN: Biden's pet Commander exiled from White House over biting disorder

Web Desk

Thursday, October 05, 2023

US President Joe Biden with his pet German shepherd dog in July 2022, on the Truman Balcony at the White House in Washington, DC.— The White House
Commander, the US President Joe Biden family's dog, has been relocated from the White House due to a series of biting incidents, First Lady Jill Biden's spokeswoman revealed on Thursday.

Just last week, Commander bit a Secret Service agent, necessitating immediate medical attention on-site. This marks the 11th instance in which the dog has attacked a guard either at the White House complex or their family residence in Delaware.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Elizabeth Alexander, the spokeswoman, stated, "The President and First Lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day.

They remain grateful for the patience and support of the US Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions. Commander is not presently on the White House campus while the next steps are evaluated."

Details about the Commander's current residence or any potential return to the White House were not disclosed in the statement. CNN reported shortly before the release of this statement that the Commander had been involved in more than the 11 biting incidents officially acknowledged by the Secret Service. According to their report, some bites required hospital treatment, while others necessitated on-site medical attention.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre previously attributed the attacks to the stress of living in the unique and highly stressful White House complex, both for humans and pets.

In an effort to address the issue, White House officials began implementing new training techniques for Commander in July following the biting incidents. Secret Service records, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, shed light on some of the biting incidents involving the dog.

One such incident occurred on October 26, 2022, when First Lady Jill Biden was unable to control Commander, who aggressively charged at a Secret Service agent. Approximately a week later, another officer reported being bitten twice, with a witness having to use a steel cart as protection during the attack.

Commander is one of the Biden family's two German Shepherds, with the younger one, Major, also involved in biting incidents with Secret Service agents. Major received additional training in 2021 and was relocated away from the White House to live with Biden family friends.

