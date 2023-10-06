WATCH: Social media all praises for Rizwan praying during drinks break

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan never fails to draw fans' praises either by his performances or actions.



This time around, the fan-favourite wicketkeeper-batter impressed the netizens by offering a prayer in the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium during the drinks break of the Pakistan versus the Netherlands match on Friday.

A short video clip of him praying in the field made rounds on the internet after the game ended. Pakistan trounced the Dutch by 81 runs, in their first-ever victory in a World Cup match in India.



During the drinks break of the Netherlands' run-chase, the 31-year-old offered his prayer.

Here is how the internet reacted:

This is not the first time such a video of the cricketer signifying the importance of prayer has gone viral.



Earlier this year, Rizwan left the internet awestruck by offering prayer on the sidewalk in New York. Before that, a similar video of the cricketer praying amid a match also surfaced during T20 World Cup 2021.

Today, the Men in Green bowled the Netherlands out for 205 after posting a target of 287.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam and Co. has created history as they become the first Pakistan squad to register a win in the World Cup on Indian soil. In the previous three World Cups in India (1987, 1996 and 2011), Pakistan never won a match.

The Green Shirts will now play Sri Lanka on October 10 at the same venue.

Pakistan will then face India on October 14 in Ahmedabad. Both teams will be playing each other after appearing twice in the tournament.

India won the clash between the two sides in the 2019 World Cup by 18 runs. The first match between the two sides in the recent Asia Cup was a washout but India would emerge victorious in the Super 4 stage match by a big margin.