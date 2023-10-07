Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed's love story takes a sweet turn as the couple announces their first pregnancy. Instagram

In the glittering world of Pakistani showbiz, few couples have captured hearts as effortlessly as Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed did. The celebrity couple has revealed that they are expecting their first child.

The delightful news comes as a ray of sunshine in their enchanting love story, which has been closely followed by admirers since their romantic proposal at the Eiffel Tower in Paris and their star-studded wedding at the Badshahi Mosque in 2016.

Today, Urwa and Farhan are not only happily married but are now preparing to embark on a new chapter in their lives as they anticipate the arrival of their little one.

The actress announced the happy news on her Instagram account, posting a photo of herself and Farhan standing close to each other. She captioned the post: "It’s the 3 of us tonight ! MashaAllah."

Fans around the world are showering the couple with congratulations and best wishes for this exciting journey into parenthood.



Their announcement, made through social media, has ignited a wave of celebration, even managing to steal the spotlight from the glitzy Lux Style Awards, which were taking place simultaneously—a testament to the couple's enduring popularity and the immense joy their news has brought.

The road to this pregnancy announcement hasn't been without its challenges. In 2020, the couple faced rumours of a rocky marriage, leaving their dedicated fanbase deeply concerned. However, with the support of their families, Urwa and Farhan navigated those rough waters and emerged stronger, rekindling the love that has made them a beloved power couple in Pakistan's entertainment world.



Amidst all the rumors and speculations, Urwa and Farhan chose Eid as the perfect occasion to put to rest any doubts about their relationship status. The couple shared heartwarming Eid pictures on their respective Instagram accounts, radiating joy and togetherness.

As fans eagerly anticipate the birth of their first child, Urwa and Farhan continue to inspire with their enduring love story. Their journey continues from romance to reconciliation and now to parenthood.

The world now eagerly awaits the newest addition to the Hocane-Saeed family, with hopes and blessings for a future filled with happiness and love.

While Urwa Hocane has been a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, her sister, Mawra Hocane, has also carved her niche and earned admiration, especially for her Bollywood stint with the film "Sanam Teri Kasam."



In Pakistan, Mawra has earned recognition for her leading roles in popular dramas such as "Sabaat," "Nauroz," and "Daasi."

Numerous celebrities extended their heartfelt congratulations to the couple upon hearing the joyous news.





