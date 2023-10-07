Admiral Naveed Ashraf handed over command of Pakistan Navy

Admiral Naveed Ashraf takes over the command of Pakistan Navy from outgoing naval chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi in Islamabad on October 7, 2023. — Radio Pakistan

Admiral Naveed was commissioned in Pakistan Navy 1989.



Change of command ceremony takes place in Islamabad.

Outgoing chief says his successor will lead navy to new heights.

The command for the Pakistan Navy was Saturday handed over to Admiral Naveed Ashraf, as he assumed office as the country's 23rd naval chief.

In a ceremony held in Islamabad, outgoing naval chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi passed on the charge to the newly appointed head.

The Director General Public Relations (Navy), earlier this week, announced Admiral Ashraf's appointment, adding that he would also be given the four-star rank.

During his farewell address, Admiral Niazi congratulated the incumbent chief — known for his vast experience of working in key command and staff positions — for assuming command, praising his distinguished career which is decked with notable achievements.

The outgoing naval chief expressed confidence in Admiral Naveed Ashraf's ability and worth as his successor who, he added, would lead the force to new heights.

Speaking about the Pakistan Navy's strength, the now-retired Admiral Niazi, said: "Pakistan Navy stands as a strong and vital arm of the country's armed forces capable of protecting our maritime frontiers."

Pakistan, he added, believes in collaboration when it comes to maritime security.

Commenting on the hypocritical ways of India, the former naval chief said the pronounced fundamentalism, extremism and bigotry in "our neighborhood" will now be evident as it transitions into Bharat.

"This implies a significant war-mongering and expansion-centered agenda that will complicate security challenges in the future," the ex-naval chief maintained.

He added that Pakistan must be prepared to respond to the challenges with professionalism, preparedness and unwavering self-esteem.

The outgoing chief also spoke about the significance of the blue economy, stating that it is very important for any country.

Who is new naval chief?

Admiral Naveed Ashraf was commissioned in the Operations Branch of the Pakistan Navy in 1989. He was awarded the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal on successful completion of initial naval training in Germany and Pakistan.

During his illustrious naval career, the Flag Officer has served on various command and staff appointments. His rich command experience of over 10 years includes being a commanding officer of a gun boat, a mine hunter, three destroyers and command of 25th and 18th destroyer squadrons.

Besides, Admiral Ashraf remained Commandant of the Pakistan Naval Academy and had the honour of commanding the Pakistan Navy Fleet.

His distinguished staff appointments include Fleet Operations Officer at HQ Commander Pakistan Fleet, Captain Training at HQ Flag Officer Sea Training, Chief Staff Officer to Task Force-151 at HQ NAVCENT Bahrain, Deputy President National Defence University, Naval Secretary, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Admin), Director General C4I, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Personnel) and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations).

He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad, Naval Staff College USA and Royal College of Defence Studies UK.

In recognition of his meritorious services, the Flag Officer has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Basalat.