UN bodies appeal Pakistan to ensure protection of 'vulnerable Afghans'

Unregistered Afghan families prepare to leave Pakistan on Friday, October 6, 2023. — Online

Agencies say Afghans could be at "imminent risk" if forced to return.

Pakistan says it hosts 1.4 million Afghan refugees with generosity.

"Forced repatriation" could cause HR violations, UN agencies say.

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) — along with the UN Refugee Agency, International Organization for Migration, and the UN Migration Agency — in a joint statement on Saturday called on Pakistan to maintain protection for "vulnerable Afghans" seeking safety, emphasising the imminent risks they face if forcibly returned.



The appeal from the UN's humanitarian agencies working with migrants and refugees comes in response to Pakistan's ultimatum asking all illegal migrants to leave its territory by November 1 or face eviction.

Islamabad is currently expediting efforts to repatriate illegal Afghan nationals, while the Foreign Office reiterated that the country's policy on Afghan refugees remains unaltered.

"We continue to host 1.4 million Afghan refugees with exemplary generosity and empathy despite resource constraints, and economic challenges. As the situation in Afghanistan stabilises, we believe that it is the right time to upscale international efforts to create conditions conducive to the voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees with honour and dignity,” the FO spokesperson said.



The UN agencies, in their statement today, said Afghanistan is going through a severe humanitarian crisis with several human rights challenges, particularly for women and girls.

"Such plans would have serious implications for all who have been forced to leave the country and may face serious protection risks upon return," it added.

They, however, agencies acknowledged Islamabad's sovereign prerogative over domestic policies, its need to manage populations on its territory, and its obligations to ensure public safety and security.

"UNHCR and IOM have a longstanding and strong collaboration with the Government of Pakistan and stand ready to provide support in developing a comprehensive and sustainable mechanism to register and manage Afghan nationals, including those who may be in need of international protection," it said in the appeal.

The humanitarian agencies appreciated Pakistan's generous hospitality towards Afghan nationals for over four decades, despite challenges, and repeated the call for all returns to be voluntary, safe and dignified — without any pressure, to ensure protection for those seeking safety.

However, they also expressed concerns regarding the forced repatriation.

"The forced repatriation of Afghan nationals has the potential to result in severe human rights violations, including the separation of families and deportation of minors," the statement read.