Man arrested for harassing female university students in Karachi

A biker exposes himself to female students in this undated still taken from a video. — Instagram/ salaam_pakistan

Suspect was arrested from Karachi's Federal B Area.

Drugs recovered from the suspect’s possession: police.

Another case will be lodged against the suspect.

Police on Saturday arrested a motorcyclist who exposed himself to female university students travelling in a bus on one of Karachi’s prominent roads last week, triggering large-scale criticism and public outrage over rising crimes against women in the society.

In the viral clip made by an occupant of the vehicle, the man could be seen harassing and exposing himself to the female students in broad daylight on Rashid Minhas Road, prompting Sindh Inspector General (IG) of Police Riffat Mukhtar to take notice of the shameful incident.

The female students belonged to the University of Karachi. They were on their way in a vehicle when the suspect riding a motorcycle chased and harassed them near the UBL Sports Complex opposite Lucky One Mall.

None of the victims approached the police in this regard, hence, the police lodged a case against the suspect on the state’s behalf through a police officer at Joharabad police station.

The police launched investigations into the incident and obtained CCTV footage from the area to help identify the suspect.

The police, according to an official, finally arrested the suspect during a raid near Federal B Area's block 15. During a body search, the police also recovered drugs, the official added.

Another case will be filed against the suspect in this regard, the police added.