 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Saturday, October 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Man arrested for harassing female university students in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 07, 2023

A biker exposes himself to female students in this undated still taken from a video. — Instagram/ salaam_pakistan
A biker exposes himself to female students in this undated still taken from a video. — Instagram/ salaam_pakistan

  • Suspect was arrested from Karachi's Federal B Area.
  • Drugs recovered from the suspect’s possession: police.
  • Another case will be lodged against the suspect.

Police on Saturday arrested a motorcyclist who exposed himself to female university students travelling in a bus on one of Karachi’s prominent roads last week, triggering large-scale criticism and public outrage over rising crimes against women in the society.

In the viral clip made by an occupant of the vehicle, the man could be seen harassing and exposing himself to the female students in broad daylight on Rashid Minhas Road, prompting Sindh Inspector General (IG) of Police Riffat Mukhtar to take notice of the shameful incident.

The female students belonged to the University of Karachi. They were on their way in a vehicle when the suspect riding a motorcycle chased and harassed them near the UBL Sports Complex opposite Lucky One Mall.

None of the victims approached the police in this regard, hence, the police lodged a case against the suspect on the state’s behalf through a police officer at Joharabad police station.

The police launched investigations into the incident and obtained CCTV footage from the area to help identify the suspect.

The police, according to an official, finally arrested the suspect during a raid near Federal B Area's block 15. During a body search, the police also recovered drugs, the official added.

Another case will be filed against the suspect in this regard, the police added.

More From Pakistan:

'Concerned' Pakistan calls for ending hostilities between Israel and Palestinians

'Concerned' Pakistan calls for ending hostilities between Israel and Palestinians
PPP welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto

PPP welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto
'Free Rano': Activists stage art protest for release of captive bear in Karachi zoo video

'Free Rano': Activists stage art protest for release of captive bear in Karachi zoo
Alkhidmat Foundation wins ‘Height Rescue Challenge’

Alkhidmat Foundation wins ‘Height Rescue Challenge’
Here's what you need to know about scholarships in Saudi Arabia

Here's what you need to know about scholarships in Saudi Arabia
UN bodies appeal Pakistan to ensure protection of 'vulnerable Afghans'

UN bodies appeal Pakistan to ensure protection of 'vulnerable Afghans'
MoFA asked to provide protocol to LHC judge’s son during foreign trip

MoFA asked to provide protocol to LHC judge’s son during foreign trip
Admiral Naveed Ashraf handed over command of Pakistan Navy

Admiral Naveed Ashraf handed over command of Pakistan Navy
Envoy thanks US lawmakers for thwarting anti-Pakistan move

Envoy thanks US lawmakers for thwarting anti-Pakistan move
‘Today is my last day in office, then I will leave’, Nawaz Sharif tells journalists in London

‘Today is my last day in office, then I will leave’, Nawaz Sharif tells journalists in London
Army chief briefed over ‘repatriation of illegal foreigners’ during Karachi visit video

Army chief briefed over ‘repatriation of illegal foreigners’ during Karachi visit
Shehbaz 'plays down' any legal barrier to Nawaz Sharif's homecoming

Shehbaz 'plays down' any legal barrier to Nawaz Sharif's homecoming