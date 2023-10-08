 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift fans slam Olivia Wilde for 'dig' at Travis Kelce romance

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 08, 2023

Taylor Swift fans slam Olivia Wilde for dig around Travis Kelce romance
Taylor Swift fans slam Olivia Wilde for dig around Travis Kelce romance

Olivia Wilde triggered Taylor Swift fans after she gave her opinion on the pop star's rumored relationship with Travis Kelce.

Taking to her social media, the 39-year-old filmmaker shared a tweet on her Instagram story which read: “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist.” According to netizens, the subtle dig was meant for the amount of attention the pair has been getting. 

The Don’t Worry Darling actress is a known advocate of the environment and also co-founded the conscious creative agency and incubator Conscious Commerce.

On the other hand, Swifties were not amused by the take and rushed to X (formerly known as Twitter) to defend the Anti-Hero crooner. 

Fans also brought up Olivia's relationship with Harry Style whom she dated for almost two years, and also happens to be Taylor's ex.

"She wasn't worried about climate change when she was flying across the country to go chase Harry," wrote a user.

A few people also came to Olivia's defense saying that she is not attacking Taylor, but the sort of news that grasps the most attention.

Some netizens even agreed with her as they reminded everyone about Taylor's private jet being the biggest polluter among all the celebs'.


More From Entertainment:

Caitlyn Jenner reveals future plans on finding love: 'I don't feel alone'

Caitlyn Jenner reveals future plans on finding love: 'I don't feel alone'
Top 5 Netflix comedy shows: An ultimate laughter prescription

Top 5 Netflix comedy shows: An ultimate laughter prescription
Travis Barker risks missing son's birth - Will he make it? video

Travis Barker risks missing son's birth - Will he make it?
Prince William vs. Prince Harry: Who would win a boxing fight? AI answers

Prince William vs. Prince Harry: Who would win a boxing fight? AI answers
Drake's heartfelt gesture towards fans wins hearts

Drake's heartfelt gesture towards fans wins hearts
Caitlyn Jenner says she felt 'love at first sight' for Kris Jenner: 'I was infatuated'

Caitlyn Jenner says she felt 'love at first sight' for Kris Jenner: 'I was infatuated'
Drake responds to Joe Budden's diss: 'A quitter giving advice on success' video

Drake responds to Joe Budden's diss: 'A quitter giving advice on success'
Kendall Jenner joins Bad Bunny's victory party in Miami

Kendall Jenner joins Bad Bunny's victory party in Miami
'Supreme' Kate Middleton, Prince William not 'fazed' by who looks at them: Expert

'Supreme' Kate Middleton, Prince William not 'fazed' by who looks at them: Expert
Princess Diana died due to 'minor injury' in 'wrong place,' says doctor video

Princess Diana died due to 'minor injury' in 'wrong place,' says doctor
Madonna's altered appearance raises eyebrows among fans video

Madonna's altered appearance raises eyebrows among fans
Travis Kelce seems lonely, dejected without Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce seems lonely, dejected without Taylor Swift