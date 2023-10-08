Taylor Swift fans slam Olivia Wilde for 'dig' at Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift fans slam Olivia Wilde for dig around Travis Kelce romance

Olivia Wilde triggered Taylor Swift fans after she gave her opinion on the pop star's rumored relationship with Travis Kelce.

Taking to her social media, the 39-year-old filmmaker shared a tweet on her Instagram story which read: “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist.” According to netizens, the subtle dig was meant for the amount of attention the pair has been getting.

The Don’t Worry Darling actress is a known advocate of the environment and also co-founded the conscious creative agency and incubator Conscious Commerce.

On the other hand, Swifties were not amused by the take and rushed to X (formerly known as Twitter) to defend the Anti-Hero crooner.



Fans also brought up Olivia's relationship with Harry Style whom she dated for almost two years, and also happens to be Taylor's ex.

"She wasn't worried about climate change when she was flying across the country to go chase Harry," wrote a user.

A few people also came to Olivia's defense saying that she is not attacking Taylor, but the sort of news that grasps the most attention.

Some netizens even agreed with her as they reminded everyone about Taylor's private jet being the biggest polluter among all the celebs'.



