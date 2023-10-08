 
menu menu menu
sports
Sunday, October 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

World Cup 2023: Australia bat first against India in their opening game

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 08, 2023

Indias Virat Kohli reacts as Australias David Warner looks on during the match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India, on October 8, 2023. — Reuters
 India's Virat Kohli reacts as Australia's David Warner looks on during the match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India, on October 8, 2023. — Reuters

Australia Sunday won the toss and chose to bat first against hosts India in their opening match of the ICC Men's World Cup happening in India.

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins said his team is in a good spot and possesses a good balance between game time and being fresh.

With Travis Head recovering from a hand fracture, Mitchell Marsh retained his place as David Warner's opening partner for the five-time champions who also left out all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who is nursing a hamstring injury.

India, meanwhile, is taking the field with their own issues at the top of the order, as its opener Shubman Gill is down with dengue.

Left-handed Ishan Kishan was drafted in to open the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma.

"We've covered all our bases," Rohit said at the toss.

"Unfortunately, Shubman didn't recover in time. Ishan will replace him."

Two-time champions India picked both Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin in a three-pronged spin attack that also includes all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

— Additional input by Reuters

More From Sports:

South Korea beat Japan to maintain gold medal streak at Asian Games

South Korea beat Japan to maintain gold medal streak at Asian Games
Indian teen from Bhopal cheers for Babar Azam & Co

Indian teen from Bhopal cheers for Babar Azam & Co
Messi's return fails to rescue Inter Miami as Cincinnati dash their MLS playoffs hopes

Messi's return fails to rescue Inter Miami as Cincinnati dash their MLS playoffs hopes
Farrell lauds team as Ireland eye historic Rugby World Cup semi vs New Zealand

Farrell lauds team as Ireland eye historic Rugby World Cup semi vs New Zealand
England survive Samoa scare with late Danny Care heroics

England survive Samoa scare with late Danny Care heroics
Markram mayhem in Delhi as South Africa thrash Sri Lanka

Markram mayhem in Delhi as South Africa thrash Sri Lanka
World Cup 2023: South Africa etch their name in record books

World Cup 2023: South Africa etch their name in record books
SA vs SL: Aiden Markram smashes fastest World Cup ton

SA vs SL: Aiden Markram smashes fastest World Cup ton
Pakistan affirms support to Saudi Arabia's bid to host FIFA World Cup 2034

Pakistan affirms support to Saudi Arabia's bid to host FIFA World Cup 2034
World Cup 2023: India receives threat to blow up Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

World Cup 2023: India receives threat to blow up Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
How much Pakistan team players will get under new PCB contracts?

How much Pakistan team players will get under new PCB contracts?
Messi's potential return sparks hope for Inter Miami playoff bid vs Cincinnati

Messi's potential return sparks hope for Inter Miami playoff bid vs Cincinnati