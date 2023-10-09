 
menu menu menu
sports
Monday, October 09, 2023
By
Sports Desk

Zainab Abbas deported from India?

By
Sports Desk

Monday, October 09, 2023

Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas. — Instagram/@zabbasofficial
Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas. — Instagram/@zabbasofficial

Reports emerged early Monday that Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas was deported from India for her "anti-Hindu" posts on social media, which were years old.

After the emergence of the reports, it was confirmed that the World Cup 2023 presenter left India after an Indian lawyer filed a complaint against her over alleged “anti-Hindu” statements.

The lawyer had reportedly approached the police for the registration of a complaint against Abbas for allegedly issuing statements against India and Hinduism.

Abbas was announced as one of the presenters for this year’s World Cup earlier this month. The presenter was really excited about the opportunity to travel to India when the announcement was made.

But when Geo News reached out to the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the pressing matter, the body denied that the presented had been forcefully sent back to Pakistan.

A spokesperson for the ICC confirmed to Geo News that the presenter had left the country due to "personal reasons" and dismissed deportation reports.

Netizens also backed the sports presented and slammed Indian authorities for not ensuring the security of the presenter, who felt the need to exit India.

More From Sports:

World Cup 2023: PCB 'extremely disappointed' over delay in Indian visas of fans, journalists

World Cup 2023: PCB 'extremely disappointed' over delay in Indian visas of fans, journalists
World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka's key spinner likely to be back in action against Pakistan

World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka's key spinner likely to be back in action against Pakistan
Zainab Abbas: Netizens back sports presenter after she leaves India

Zainab Abbas: Netizens back sports presenter after she leaves India
PCB provides update on Naseem Shah, Hasnain, Ihsanullah's injuries, says trio needs rehabilitation

PCB provides update on Naseem Shah, Hasnain, Ihsanullah's injuries, says trio needs rehabilitation
World Cup 2023: Zainab Abbas leaves India after ‘propaganda’ against her on social media

World Cup 2023: Zainab Abbas leaves India after ‘propaganda’ against her on social media
Test match approach in ODI: What advice did Virat Kohli give to KL Rahul?

Test match approach in ODI: What advice did Virat Kohli give to KL Rahul?
Pak vs SL: Abdullah Shafique likely to replace Fakhar Zaman against Sri Lanka

Pak vs SL: Abdullah Shafique likely to replace Fakhar Zaman against Sri Lanka
Shahid Afridi sees eating meat, IPL behind positive change in Indian cricket

Shahid Afridi sees eating meat, IPL behind positive change in Indian cricket
India start World Cup 2023 campaign with easy victory against Australia

India start World Cup 2023 campaign with easy victory against Australia
South Korea beat Japan to maintain gold medal streak at Asian Games

South Korea beat Japan to maintain gold medal streak at Asian Games
Indian teen from Bhopal cheers for Babar Azam & Co

Indian teen from Bhopal cheers for Babar Azam & Co
Messi's return fails to rescue Inter Miami as Cincinnati dash their MLS playoffs hopes

Messi's return fails to rescue Inter Miami as Cincinnati dash their MLS playoffs hopes