Zainab Abbas deported from India?

Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas. — Instagram/@zabbasofficial

Reports emerged early Monday that Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas was deported from India for her "anti-Hindu" posts on social media, which were years old.

After the emergence of the reports, it was confirmed that the World Cup 2023 presenter left India after an Indian lawyer filed a complaint against her over alleged “anti-Hindu” statements.

The lawyer had reportedly approached the police for the registration of a complaint against Abbas for allegedly issuing statements against India and Hinduism.

Abbas was announced as one of the presenters for this year’s World Cup earlier this month. The presenter was really excited about the opportunity to travel to India when the announcement was made.

But when Geo News reached out to the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the pressing matter, the body denied that the presented had been forcefully sent back to Pakistan.

A spokesperson for the ICC confirmed to Geo News that the presenter had left the country due to "personal reasons" and dismissed deportation reports.

Netizens also backed the sports presented and slammed Indian authorities for not ensuring the security of the presenter, who felt the need to exit India.