Monday, October 09, 2023
‘Failed podcasters’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle still have the ‘door open’

King Charles has reportedly decided to keep the door open when it comes to his “failed podcasters” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

These revelations have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke all of this down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece, she referenced a revelation by one of King Charles’ close pals.

According to The Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes, this pal warns, “ultimately, he has the interests of the monarchy at heart, and that means a united family, whatever its problems.”

So “hopefully that message is getting through to Harry and Meghan.”

In the eyes of Ms Daniela Elser, royal commentator and expert, “The moral here, in case anyone in Montecito is listening: There is a way back into the good graces of Charles and that the door has not been permanently shut on the failed podcasters.”

In her piece for News.com.au, she said, “His Majesty might make the pragmatic choice here and do what needs to be done to somehow patch things up with the Sussexes.”

