Angelina Jolie transforms into Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain's epic biopic

Angelina Jolie channels Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain's epic biopic

Angelina Jolie is taking on the lead role in Pablo Larrain's biopic, Maria, which uncovers the tumultuous, beautiful, and tragic story of the life of the world's greatest female opera singer, Maria Callas.

Angelina Jolie's first look in the movie has been unveiled as she appears to be transformed into Maria. Her costumes for the movie, are based on the same garments, worn by Callas. A conscious decision was made to not use or source any new fur after consultation with animal rights groups, including PETA.

According to Variety, the official description of the movie states, "Based on true accounts, ‘Maria’ tells the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris."

The movie's script was written by Peaky Blinders' writer Steven Knight. The movie's production is scheduled to take over for eight weeks in Paris, Greece, Budapest, and Milan. Maria is an independent film, so it had been allowed to continue its production by SAG-AFTRA via a temporary agreement.

The cast of the movie includes, Angelina Jolie paying Maria Callas, alongside Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Valeria Golino.