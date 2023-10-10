Pak vs SL: Fans in awe of Abdullah Shafique for his splendid 100

Abdullah Shafique roars during Pakistan's match against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, India, on October 10, 2023. — ICC

Abdullah Shafique played a splendid knock during Pakistan's match against Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup 2023, earning praise from the Green Shirts' fans.



He smashed 115 runs in 103 balls with the help of 10 4s and three 6s, with a strike rate of 111.65 at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

His innings was an anchor that kept Pakistan going during the match after two top-order batters — Babar Azam (10) and Imam-ul-Haq (12) — were dismissed for meager runs.

Shafique then helped his team along with Mohammad Rizwan, who also scored a half-century.

The batter was dismissed by Matheesha Pathirana in the first ball of the 34th over.

Shafique also became the first Pakistani to score a century during a World Cup in India.







