World Cup 2023: Here is why pressure will be on India in clash with Pakistan

Pakistan´s and India´s players stand for national anthems before the start of the Asia Cup 2023 one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on September 2, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan and India will face off on Saturday in the biggest match at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which is set to be played at the world's largest cricket ground, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

Both the teams from Pakistan and India have emerged victorious in their opening two matches of the World Cup, affirming their good form. Consequently, this match is anticipated to be an intense and thrilling competition.



The clash between Pakistan and India is fraught with tension, as fans eagerly await the outcome, passionately supporting their respective teams. The media has also placed great importance on the match. However, the considerable pressure surrounding the contest leaves no room for defeat.

Athletes are aware that in a match between traditional rivals, a lacklustre performance can diminish their standing, while an exceptional performance can transform them into heroes with their legacy enduring for years.

Players may claim that this match is similar to any other and that the pressure is the same, but in reality, it is not.

The pressure in a Pakistan-India match is unparalleled. India's performance in this match is pivotal.

The question now is who will bear the brunt of the pressure this time, and why?

Statistics reveal that the Pakistan team has yet to secure a victory against India in an ODI World Cup as all seven matches have been won by the Indian cricket team.

This underscores that there will be added pressure on India this time, and there are several reasons for this.

First cause of pressure:

One of these reasons is the pressure on India to maintain their winning streak.

Second cause of pressure:

The second reason for the pressure is that the Indian team will be playing at their home ground, in front of a home crowd. Furthermore, the match is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest cricket stadium globally. Who would want to witness a defeat with around 120,000 spectators in the stands? Hence, the Indian team will certainly feel the pressure.

Third cause of pressure:

Reports of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence have also surfaced. Bearing a defeat in the presence of the premierwould add to the pressure.

Fourth cause of pressure:

Initially, there was no opening ceremony on the first match day, October 5. However, a special program has been organised for the India-Pakistan match, which will be attended by India's top superstars. This has elevated the match's significance and, in turn, increased pressure on the home team.

The Pakistan team, which has lost the first seven World Cup matches, do not face the same level of pressure. A victory would be a breath of fresh air for them. Consequently, the Pakistan team should remain composed and take the field without succumbing to nervousness. Pakistani fans are aware of this and are refraining from pressuring their heroes.

If the Pakistan team can break the tradition of losses in the T20 World Cup, they can also put an end to their losing streak in the ICC Cricket World Cup. The possibility exists in Ahmedabad, so let's support the Pakistan team.