Friday, October 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

President Alvi confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on new naval chief

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 13, 2023

President Dr Arif Alvi (right) confers the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf with Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military on October 13, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTV News Live
President Dr Arif Alvi (right) confers the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf with Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military on October 13, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTV News Live

  • Navy chief honoured for his meritorious services.
  • Admiral Naveed Ashraf is Pakistan's 23rd naval chief.
  • PM Kakar, Gen Asim, other high officials present in ceremony.

The newly-appointed Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf was conferred with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) by President Dr Arif Alvi in a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Friday.

The naval chief had the honour bestowed on him in recognition of his meritorious services.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, services chiefs including General Asim Munir and other high officials were all present at the occasion.

Admiral Ashraf was handed over the command of the Pakistan Navy last week, making him the country's 23rd naval chief.

In a ceremony held in Islamabad, outgoing naval chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi passed on the charge to the newly appointed head.

The navy's director general for public relations earlier announced Admiral Ashraf's appointment.

Who is Admiral Naveed Ashraf?

Admiral Naveed Ashraf was commissioned in the Operations Branch of the Pakistan Navy in 1989. He was awarded the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal on successful completion of initial naval training in Germany and Pakistan.

During his illustrious naval career, the flag officer has served on various command and staff appointments. His rich command experience of over 10 years includes being a commanding officer of a gun boat, a mine hunter, three destroyers and command of 25th and 18th destroyer squadrons.

Besides, Admiral Ashraf remained commandant of the Pakistan Naval Academy and had the honour of commanding the Pakistan Navy Fleet.

His distinguished staff appointments include fleet operations officer at HQ Commander Pakistan Fleet, captain training at HQ Flag Officer Sea Training, chief staff officer to Task Force-151 at HQ NAVCENT Bahrain, deputy president National Defence University, naval secretary, deputy chief of naval staff (admin), director general C4I, deputy chief of naval staff (training and personnel) and deputy shief of naval staff (operations).

He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad, Naval Staff College USA and Royal College of Defence Studies UK.

In recognition of his meritorious services, the flag officer has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Basalat.

