Military officers appointed to NAB to step up accountability process

pakistan
Saturday, October 14, 2023
By
Asim Yasin

By
An undated image of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) building in Islamabad, Pakistan. — Online/File
  • Brig Muhammad Khalid of infantry appointed Director NAB.
  • Military officers appointed on secondment basis on standard terms.
  • Effective intelligence system to be established in NAB: sources.

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to step up the accountability process following the Supreme Court’s verdict resurrecting graft cases, the Establishment Division notified the posting of four military officers in different departments of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), The News reported on Saturday.

According to the notification, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid of infantry has been appointed Director National Accountability Bureau in (BS-20), Lt Col Nadeem Muzaffar as Additional Director in (BS-19), Major Waleed Khalid of Military Intelligence as Deputy Director (BS-18), and Major Qais Kamran Syed of Military Intelligence as Deputy Director (BS-18).

These military officers have been appointed on secondment basis on standard terms and conditions as contained in JSI-4/85 with immediate effect. The notification was issued after approval by Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar.

It is worth mentioning that after approval by the NAB Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed, a letter was written to the Establishment Division for the deputation of officers from the military departments.

Sources said besides the services of intelligence agencies, the NAB had also sought the services of officials from the State Bank of Pakistan, FBR, FIA and other departments for technical support to investigate white-collar corruption.

The sources added that the intelligence officers and officials appointed on deputation will perform their duties on their own scale and salary. They said a strong and effective intelligence system will be established in the NAB to speed up the accountability process.

On September 15, a three-member bench of the apex in a majority 2-1 verdict approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's petition challenging amendments made to the country's accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.

Then-chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial-led bench ordered restoring all graft cases that were closed against the political leaders and public office holders and declared the amendments void.

As a result of the verdict, graft cases against various political bigwigs, including former prime ministers and a former president have been restored.

