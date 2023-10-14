World Cup 2023: Mohammad Amir hopeful for Babar Azam's powerful comeback

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (left) and former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir. — Instagram/@official.mamir

Pakistan captain Babar Azam Saturday received some much-deserved support from veteran pacer Mohammad Amir, as he is set to captain his side in a World Cup match against India for the first time.

The former Pakistani fast bowler has extended his wishes to the world's top ODI batter, as the Green Shirts prepare to take the Rohit Sharma-led men in the crucial ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 game.

Amir hopes for the 28-year-old skipper to make a powerful comeback, despite his not-so-satisfactory performance in the first two matches in the mega cricket tournament during which he could only manage to score 15 runs.

"Babar is a big player for Pakistan and there is no doubt about it. If he has not scored in the first two matches that doesn’t mean that he will fail in the next match as well. He has the ability to make a comeback and I hope he will do that," the pacer said on Geo News.



Amir, however, added that Indian batter Virat Kohli has the edge over Azam heading into the high-voltage clash.

“However, personally Virat is my favourite. He has always performed in pressure games, especially against Pakistan. I think both Babar and Virat will have to play a key role today but I think Kohli has the edge over Babar,” he added.

Earlier, Amir said that one change should be made in the Men in Green’s team combination during the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

While speaking on Haarna Mana Hay, the left-armer stated that leg-spinner Usama Mir should be part of the playing XI. However, he didn’t name the player he should replace on the side.

“I will not talk about who should be excluded from the team but I would try to bring Usama Mir in the team combination. You need wickets in the middle overs and he is the kind of bowler who is in form and taking wickets. He can bat a bit too,” said Amir while responding to a question about what changes he would make if he were part of the team management.