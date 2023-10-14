Pak vs Ind: Good news for India as Shubman Gill included in lineup

File photo of Indian batter Shubman Gill. —AFP

AHMEDABAD: Top Indian batter Shubman Gill has been inducted to the side against Pakistan after recovering completely from the dengue fever.

The batter missed the team’s opening two victories but is ready to take the field at the world´s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad today against the arch-rivals.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed after winning the toss that the batter has been inducted to the playing XI.

“Gill is back in place of Ishan. Feel for Ishan. He has stepped up, but Gill has been a superb player for us,” he said.

Gill, 24, had a practice session on Thursday after he flew into the western Indian city from Chennai where he had been hospitalised and missed India’s win over Australia.

He picked up the dengue infection ahead of the tournament and did not travel with the team for the second match in New Delhi where India beat Afghanistan.

Ishan Kishan replaced Gill and filled the opening slot in both the matches, making nought and 47.

India played three spinners in their opening match before bringing in fast bowler Shardul Thakur for Ravichandran Ashwin against Afghanistan.

On Friday, Rohit said it will be horses for courses in the big match and players have been informed about any changes.

"Depending on what kind of conditions we play, if there is a change or two we need to make, we will be ready with that and guys have been informed in advance about these kind of changes," said Rohit.

"So I don´t think there’s going to be any issues for the players. But if the requirement is there for us to play three spinners, we will play three spinners."

Babar Azam’s Pakistan also come into the contest at the 132,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium with two wins from two games.