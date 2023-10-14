Video of female cop in uniform ‘supporting’ Israel goes viral

Sindh Inspector General (IG) of Police Riffat Mukhtar takes notice of the TikTok video allegedly released by lady constable Sumbal Ghori. — TikTok

Special branch DIG Asif Aijaz Shaikh is probing the matter.



Ghori removed her videos after the Sindh IGP took notice.

She was earlier fined for misconduct in April 2023.

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General (IG) of Police Riffat Mukhtar on Saturday took notice of a TikTok video featuring a lady police constable in uniform, wherein she reportedly supported Israel amid Tel Aviv's ongoing aggression on Gaza.

Israeli warplanes’ fierce bombardment on the besieged Gaza Strip continued for the 8th consecutive day today as over 1,800 Palestinians — including 583 children — have been martyred so far.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has sounded the alarm over Israel's alleged use of white phosphorus munitions in its recent military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, igniting international concern over the potential consequences of these actions.

Sumbal Ghori, the lady police constable of the Special Protection Unit (SPU), reportedly removed her footage from the video-sharing platform soon after the Sindh IG took notice of it.

However, police’s special branch DIG Asif Aijaz Shaikh was given the task to probe into the matter.

Talking to Geo News, DIG Shaikh said that the lady constable was currently performing her duties in a special protection unit set up for the security of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The lady constable, 32, uploaded her video supporting Israel on TikTok for fame and to increase her followers.

Talking about her previous behaviour, the police officer revealed that Ghori was earlier fined for misconduct in April 2023. He said that she had performed her duties in Korangi in 2019 and in Mirpur Khas in 2021.

Ghori, however, denied uploading the video on the video-sharing app and claimed that someone else did it.