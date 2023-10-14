 
menu menu menu
sports
Saturday, October 14, 2023
By
Sports Desk

'Not good for us,' Babar Azam on defeat against India

By
Sports Desk

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Pakistans skipper Babar Azam (left) shakes hands with Indian captain Rohit Sharma after losing the World Cup 2023 match on October 14, 2023. — ICC
Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam (left) shakes hands with Indian captain Rohit Sharma after losing the World Cup 2023 match on October 14, 2023. — ICC

Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam, opening up on the seven-wicket World Cup 2023 defeat against India, acknowledged that the Green Shirts were not up to the mark and the loss was not good for the national side.

Speaking at the post-match ceremony, Azam admitted that the team's total of 191 runs was below par and the batting collapse cost them.

The captain's remarks come after India sailed through Pakistan's 192-run target at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to secure an easy win after the Green Shirts witnessed a spectacular batting collapse and went from 155-2 to be all out for 191 in the 43rd over.

India carried on to their fantastic form and recorded a seven-wicket win while chasing 192. Rohit Sharma showcased his batting skills once again and top-scored for the winning side with 86 off 63 balls. His rapid knock included 12 boundaries.

This was India’s record eighth World Cup win against Pakistan as they remain unbeaten against the Green Shirts in the history of ODI World Cups.

"We started well with a good partnership. We just planned to play normal cricket and build partnerships. Suddenly there was a collapse and we could not finish well. Not good for us, the way we started, our target was 280-290 but the collapse cost us. The total was not good," Babar said in the post-match ceremony.

He admitted his bowlers were not on the mark from the start while defending the low target.

"We were not up to the mark with the new ball. The way Rohit played, was an outstanding innings. We just tried to take wickets, but that didn't happen," he added.

It must be noted India jumped to the first position of the ICC World Cup 2023 points table. With three wins in three matches, the home side continued their excellent form and maintained a positive 1.821 net run rate (NRR).

Pakistan are ranked fourth with an NRR of -0.137. They will now play Australia on October 20.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam couldn't charge when time came, says Amir

Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam couldn't charge when time came, says Amir
'Not ICC, it was a BCCI event,' Arthur on one-sided Ahmedabad colosseum atmosphere

'Not ICC, it was a BCCI event,' Arthur on one-sided Ahmedabad colosseum atmosphere
Setback for Sri Lanka as skipper Dasun Shanaka ruled out of World Cup 2023 due to injury

Setback for Sri Lanka as skipper Dasun Shanaka ruled out of World Cup 2023 due to injury
Pakistan fail to break jinx as all-round India improve World Cup record to 8-0

Pakistan fail to break jinx as all-round India improve World Cup record to 8-0
Pak vs Ind: Former Indian cricketer takes dig at Pakistan's 'spectacular' batting collapse

Pak vs Ind: Former Indian cricketer takes dig at Pakistan's 'spectacular' batting collapse
Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan batters for failure to 'capitalise on great pitch'

Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan batters for failure to 'capitalise on great pitch'
Pak vs Ind: Pakistan's upsetting batting performance slammed

Pak vs Ind: Pakistan's upsetting batting performance slammed
Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam smashes first ODI 50 against India

Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam smashes first ODI 50 against India
World Cup 2023: Mohammad Amir hopeful for Babar Azam's powerful comeback

World Cup 2023: Mohammad Amir hopeful for Babar Azam's powerful comeback
Pak vs Ind: Good news for India as Shubman Gill included in lineup

Pak vs Ind: Good news for India as Shubman Gill included in lineup
Pak vs Ind: Indians say 'couldn't sleep the whole night due to excitement'

Pak vs Ind: Indians say 'couldn't sleep the whole night due to excitement'
World Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi eyes sending India’s star batter back to pavilion

World Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi eyes sending India’s star batter back to pavilion