world
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Geneva witnesses massive pro-Palestinian rally amid Israel-Hamas tensions

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Geneva witnesses massive pro-Palestinian rally amid Israel-Hamas tensions. Twitter

Several thousand people took to the streets of Geneva on Saturday in a display of solidarity with Palestine, as Israel prepared for a potential invasion of the Gaza Strip amidst rising tensions in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Around 6,000 demonstrators, as reported by both the police and the Tribune de Geneve newspaper, marched through the city, raising their voices and banners in support of Palestine.

Carrying placards that read, "What you're calling 'self-defence' is actually a genocide," "End Israeli apartheid," "Boycott Israel," and "We want peace in Palestine and not a Palestine in pieces," the crowd expressed their strong stance on the ongoing conflict.

Under a heavy police presence, protesters chanted slogans like "Long live Palestine" and "Israel: assassins," while dozens waved Palestinian flags, showing their concern for the escalating situation in the Middle East.

The demonstration took place as Israel continued to launch air strikes on northern Gaza, one week after the deadliest attack in its history.

In response to the incursion by Hamas militants, Israel has maintained a relentless offensive, resulting in the loss of over 1,300 lives, with most casualties on both sides being innocent civilians.

Adding a personal touch to the rally, a young boy held a poignant sign that read, "Save the children of Gaza," shedding light on the devastating consequences of the ongoing violence on the most vulnerable in the region.

The conflict has not been without repercussions beyond the Middle East. A Swiss-Israeli dual national became one of the victims of the recent Hamas attacks, prompting Switzerland to deploy a team of disaster victim identification specialists to Israel to aid in identifying casualties, in line with international standards.

While Geneva permitted the pro-Palestinian rally, other Swiss cities, including Zurich and Basel, did not authorize similar demonstrations.

The event provided a platform for people to voice their concerns about the Israel-Hamas conflict and demand a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis, as the international community closely watches the developments in the region.

