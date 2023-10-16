 
KP governor in hot water for giving joyride to family members on official helicopter

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali has landed in hot water as a video of him visiting Swat along with his family and friends in a government-owned helicopter has gone viral on social media, reported The News.

The video shows the governor boarding the chopper along with his two grandsons.

The governor visited various places in the district and while returning to Peshawar took a friend and his children along in the chopper.

The governor told TV channels that he took the grandsons along as it was a school holiday.

There were a number of occasions in the past when former governors and chief ministers were accused of using official chopper for their personal visits, inviting criticism from the masses.

Governor Ghulam Ali had also criticised former chief minister Mahmood Khan for using the official helicopter for personal use and had said he would not allow its landing in the Governor’s House.

Last year, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly approved legislation for the official use of a helicopter or an aircraft by the chief minister, minister or public servants on behalf of the chief executive of the province at the provincial government’s expense.

The legislation drew strong criticism from the opposition benches, which accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of making amendments to counter the Election Commission of Pakistan’s objection to the use of helicopters by the PTI Chairman Imran Khan or the chief minister himself in the election campaign.

Back then KP governor had also voiced opposition to the bill and said that he would send back the helicopter bill. However, later he gave assent to it with reluctance.

