PPP raises concerns over ‘special relief’ to Nawaz on return

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari speaks at a press conference alongside Shazia Marri. — Online/File

Nawaz convicted by courts, has to face law on his return: PPP.

"PPP demands level playing field for all," says Nayyer Bukhari.

"Caretakers should go home after fulfilling responsibility."

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has raised concerns over speculations that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will get a “special relief” from the courts on his return to the country on October 21, The News reported on Tuesday.

In a statement on Monday, PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Husain Bukhari said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo was convicted by courts of law and he will have to face the law on his return as he went abroad in 2019 with the consent of the then Imran Khan-led government and also through a judiciary decision.

“It is surprising to hope that the judiciary will set a precedent for special relief for Nawaz Sharif,” he added.

While reiterating the demand of the PPP for an announcement of the election date and schedule, the PPP leader said that elections were necessary for the continuation of the parliamentary system.

“The PPP demands a level playing field for all,” he maintained.



He said the PPP had gifted the Constitution to the country and made sacrifices for its enforcement and the protection of the democratic, human and economic rights of the people of Pakistan.

“The caretaker government’s mandate is to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan for transparent elections. The caretakers should remain neutral and go home after fulfilling the responsibility of conducting free, fair and transparent elections,” he said.

Bukhari added that the Supreme Court should ensure the implementation of its decision on elections.

A few days back, National Assembly Speaker and former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf also smelled some sort of understanding behind Nawaz’s return.