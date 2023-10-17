'No viral infection': PCB shares update on players' health status

Pakistan national side players during a match. — AFP/File

BENGALURU: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday rejected media reports that claimed several players have contracted infection.



"Thankfully, there is no viral infection or disease," a PCB spokesperson said after reports triggered speculations.

The team also changed their training sessions multiple times lending credence to these reports.

The PCB spokesperson said some players got fever in the past few days and most of them have fully recovered from it.

“Those who are in the stage of recovery remain under the team medical panel’s observation,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the team also rescheduled a training session after cancelling it earlier today.

Pakistan team will have a two-hour training session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium today (Tuesday) from 6 to 8pm in Bengaluru.

Earlier, the team’s sources told Geo News that Pakistan’s opening batsman Abdullah Shafique contracted fever ahead of the national’s team match against Australia on October 20.

They said fast bowler Shaheen Afridi and leg-spinner Usama Mir were also suffering from fever but they have recovered now.

The sources said players underwent medical examination as per protocol and were tested for COVID-19 and dengue fever.

“There is no concern about the health of players,” the sources were quoted as saying.

Schedule of Pakistan’s remaining matches

October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 - vs England in Kolkata

The day matches which will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.

If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.

Pakistan squad for ICC World Cup 2023

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha.

Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan.