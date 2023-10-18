Muslims let down by US support for Israel, says former UN envoy

A girl holds a "Free Palestine" sign as people demonstrate in support of Palestinians in San Juan, Puerto Rico on October 17, 2023. — AFP

500 martyred in Israeli hospital attack; over 3,000 Palestinians dead.

In response, US President Biden absolves Israel of the deadly attack.

Muslims "extremely disappointed" over US support of Israel: Lodhi.

Pakistan's former envoy to the United Nations (UN) Maleeha Lodhi while reprimanding the United States for its stance on the Gaza conflict has said that the country's support for Israel has disappointed the Muslims around the world.

At least 500 Palestinians were martyred in an explosion at a Gaza hospital on Tuesday pushing the overall death toll — due to Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip — beyond 3,000 as Palestinian health officials said it happened because of an Israeli air attack.

Israel denied responsibility and said the blast was caused by a failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad group, which denied blame.

“One-sided position of Joe Biden” has triggered such a massive response, Lodhi said while commenting on US President Joe Biden's Israel visit amid the human tragedy unfolding due to the Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

“The main reason for his Israel visit is to show solidarity with Israel. It is also said that Biden’s trip to Tel Aviv is also aimed at making Israel agree to humanitarian access to Gaza because the country hasn’t allowed aid inside the territory.

“Maybe Biden wants to force Israel but the US role in this crisis has been very disappointing. Currently, the most pressing issue is to prevent the conflict from spreading to other countries in the region.”

The former UN envoy mentioned that no European nation so far has called for a ceasefire in Palestine and it is very saddening to see that when the UNSC— whose sole task and role is to restore peace — met to discuss a Russia-backed resolution asking for a ceasefire, US didn’t vote for it.

She further stated that the resolution failed to get the required nine votes as France, UK and Japan joined the US. “It is regrettable.”

The former envoy urged the international community to play their role as the intense fight is creating a huge humanitarian crisis there.

“On the other hand, the OIC ministerial meeting is being held and the Muslim world is expecting that some concrete and positive action will be taken and it wouldn’t just be a lip service.”