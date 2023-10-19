PCB 'dismisses' objections over players support for Palestinians

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan celebrates after scoring a century during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup ODI match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on October 11, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan's cricket team, which is currently busy participating in the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup, has shown their firm support and shared their prayers for all Palestinians suffering at the hands of Israel.

However, there have been many questions raised by Indian fans and cricket experts on the players' constant support for Palestine asking ICC — the governing body of the game — whether such moves were allowed in the tournament.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) rejected the objections over players' conduct saying: "The team's expression of solidarity was a personal decision."

Pakistan's national team on Wednesday, posted a picture of the Palestinian flag on their individual X, formerly known as Twitter, accounts to show that they stand in solidarity with Palestine and that they are praying for the people suffering there including children.

Prior to this Pakistan's wicket-keeper batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, dedicated the team's victory over Sri Lanka to his "brothers and sisters in Gaza".

Meanwhile, Indian fans and cricket experts used the team's support for Palestine to create controversies, claiming that the national team had violated ICC rules.



Sources from PCB added that the team is "allowed to express whatever they wanted to," and that the players "did not violate any code of conduct by the ICC or PCB".

The Health Ministry in Gaza reports that at least 3,061 Palestinians have died and over 13,750 more have been injured as a result of Israel's shelling.



Pakistan has categorically condemned the Israeli atrocities and called for an immediate cessation of the bombardment, which has not even spared hospitals or schools, in solidarity with its Palestinian brothers and sisters.

Even Pakistani cricket legends who are not participating in the team anymore showed their support for Palestine.

Moreover, Pakistan is set to face Australia tomorrow (Friday) in M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru after a few days of rest.