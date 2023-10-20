Nawaz homecoming: PML-N caravans depart for Lahore

PML-N has booked special trains for workers to reach Lahore.

Trains have departed from Quetta, Karachi for Nawaz's welcome.

Party is preparing for a grand welcome for Nawaz Sharif.

KARACHI/QUETTA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and workers are converging in Lahore from all across Pakistan for the party’s grand power show to welcome supremo Nawaz Sharif on October 21.

The party has booked multiple special trains to ensure that its supporters are able to attend the Minar-e-Pakistan rally.

Two trains from Balochistan, one from Naseerabad and one from Quetta, have left for Lahore while a large number of PML-N workers led by the party’s provincial leadership departed from Karachi's City Railway Station.

These special trains have been decorated with party leaders' pictures and flags.

PML-N Karachi President Salman Khan shared that 5,500 workers had approached them for tickets but they could only accommodate 3,000. "The rest of them will be sent to Lahore via bus."

Former governor Mohammad Zubair, while speaking to the media at the station, said that they were aware that the enthusiasm will keep on rising.

“Such a big number of people have not travelled from Sindh for a political rally before this,” claimed Zubair. He added that Nawaz will speak about the welfare of the people in his address and that the PML-N is developing an agenda for the people.

On the other hand, the situation also turned embarrassing for the PML-N as multiple workers started protesting over a lack of space on the train. They called on the party leaders to respect them as they also wished to go to Lahore.

However, they were later provided seats.

Meanwhile, another special train will depart from Hyderabad at 3pm today led by PML-N Sindh President Shah Muhammad Shah.

A convoy has also left from Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Muzaffarabad to reach Lahore led by Dr Mustafa Bashir.

Bashir claimed that more than 10,000 Kashmiris will be at the Minar-e-Pakistan for the mega rally.

Stage set for Nawaz’s hassle-free homecoming

A day earlier, all the legal hurdles in the smooth return of the PML-N supremo were finally removed after he was granted protective bail in two graft cases, while his arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case was also suspended by an accountability court.

The three-time former prime minister had approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for bail in Al-Azizia and Avenfield references, which approved the pleas, granting him bail till October 24.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif has reached Dubai where he will meet the party leaders and spend a busy day in the Gulf state. He also had a meeting today with a key UAE figure.