Why did Nawaz Sharif arrive in Islamabad instead of flying directly to Lahore?

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif can be seen signing court papers after landing at Islamabad airport in this photo taken on October 21, 2023. — GeoNews

Nawaz arrived in Islamabad to fulfill legal formalities.

Ex-PM will sign court papers, hold consultations with legal team.

Nawaz Sharif will fly to Lahore after completing legal formalities.

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif — who returned to the country after four years of self-imposed exile — first arrived in Islamabad instead of flying directly to Lahore.



There was confusion as to why he came to the federal capital.

It has been learnt that to fulfil some legal formalities, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo first had to reach Islamabad.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted protective bail to the PML-N leader in two graft references till October 24.

Nawaz will sign the court papers and hold consultations with his legal team comprising former law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Amjad Parvez and others.

Barrister Zafarullah Khan, another close aide of the PML-N supremo, has also reached the airport.

“An oath commissioner will also be present for Nawaz Sharif’s biometric verification,” a source privy to the matter shared.

After completing legal formalities, Nawaz Sharif will fly to Lahore where he will address a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

The 73-year-old veteran politician will lead the rally in his hometown after his chartered plane's arrival in Islamabad with over 160 people from his party and media organisations.



Nawaz Sharif had not set foot in Pakistan since he left for London in 2019 to receive medical treatment while serving a seven-year prison sentence for corruption. His convictions are still in force, but the IHC on Thursday barred authorities from arresting him until Tuesday, when he is to appear in court.

While he cannot run again for election or hold public office because of his convictions, his legal team says he plans to appeal and his party says he aims to become prime minister for a fourth time.