10 key takeaways from Nawaz Sharif's homecoming speech

Saturday, October 21, 2023
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif made a long homecoming speech at Lahore's iconic Minar-e-Pakistan, where he revealed his agenda for pulling the country out of persistent crises and the upcoming general elections.
The three-time former prime minister has resided in London for the past four years due to a self-imposed exile after he was allowed to travel to the British capital in 2019 on health grounds.
Let's take a look at important points from his speech today:
- "I do not want to take revenge," said Nawaz, dispelling rumours that he would adopt a confrontational policy in the lead-up to the general polls.
- He said that "all constitutional institutions" should work together — an important statement for the institutions with whom Nawaz has had a dark past.
- "I am talking with much restraint today so that I may not utter the words that I'm not supposed to," Nawaz said.
- The PML-N supremo said Pakistan cannot prosper if it is in a battle mode with its neighbours.
- He reminded people of the "good" times during his government's tenure.
- Nawaz did not utter the name of his arch-foe Imran Khan once but made several references to him without naming him.
- He also recalled the deaths of his mother and wife, whom he said he lost due to politics.
- Nawaz reiterated his famous mantra: "Why was my government ousted?"
- "We should not allow anyone to play with the country's fate in the future," he said.
- Nawaz said will have to go on the track of development "with double speed" as "beggers cannot resolve" the nation's problems.