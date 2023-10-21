 
Saturday, October 21, 2023
10 key takeaways from Nawaz Sharif's homecoming speech

(L to R) PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif at the stage during a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore, on October 21, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — X@pmln_org
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif made a long homecoming speech at Lahore's iconic Minar-e-Pakistan, where he revealed his agenda for pulling the country out of persistent crises and the upcoming general elections.

The three-time former prime minister has resided in London for the past four years due to a self-imposed exile after he was allowed to travel to the British capital in 2019 on health grounds.

Let's take a look at important points from his speech today:

- "I do not want to take revenge," said Nawaz, dispelling rumours that he would adopt a confrontational policy in the lead-up to the general polls.

- He said that "all constitutional institutions" should work together — an important statement for the institutions with whom Nawaz has had a dark past.

- "I am talking with much restraint today so that I may not utter the words that I'm not supposed to," Nawaz said.

- The PML-N supremo said Pakistan cannot prosper if it is in a battle mode with its neighbours.

- He reminded people of the "good" times during his government's tenure.

- Nawaz did not utter the name of his arch-foe Imran Khan once but made several references to him without naming him.

- He also recalled the deaths of his mother and wife, whom he said he lost due to politics.

- Nawaz reiterated his famous mantra: "Why was my government ousted?"

- "We should not allow anyone to play with the country's fate in the future," he said.

- Nawaz said will have to go on the track of development "with double speed" as "beggers cannot resolve" the nation's problems.

