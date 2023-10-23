WATCH: Babar Azam fans in India hope for Pakistan’s victory against Afghanistan

CHENNAI: Cricket fans in India — wearing Pakistani kit adorned with Babar Azam’s name and jersey number — are hopeful of a good show by the Pakistan cricket team against Afghanistan.



The Green Shirts, after four games, are fifth on the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 points table with two wins and as many losses.

After starting the tournament with remarkable wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, which saw them make the record for the highest successful chase in the history of the tournament, Pakistan have had a few tough outings.

In Ahmedabad against India, Pakistani cricketers faced a hostile environment but Chennai is expected to have a good number of fans in the stadium.

Geo News correspondent in the Indian city spoke to some of the spectators outside the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

When asked who they expect will perform today, one of the fans said, “Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan both will play good cricket today”.

He was also very confident of Pakistan’s comeback today after back-to-back losses against India and Australia.

Another fan, waiting to go inside, when asked why was he supporting Pakistan and what made him cheer for the Green Shirts said: “Abdullah Shafeque and Shaheen Shah Afridi.”

“Pakistan will win today. Pakistan Zindabad”

Another spectator hoped for a good match today as “Afghanistan play good cricket under such circumstances”.

He, however, predicted that Babar Azam’s side would emerge victorious today.