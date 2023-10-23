 
Monday, October 23, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Victoria Beckham rocks cream sating dress for fashion event in Miami

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, October 23, 2023

Victoria Beckham is making chic appearances with Antonella Messi at Miami fashion events
Victoria Beckham made a stunning appearance at a fashion launch event in Miami, showcasing her impeccable style in a cream satin tea dress.

The renowned fashion designer captivated onlookers as she posed alongside notable personalities like Antonella Messi, Winnie Harlow, and Camila Coelho.

The event marked the introduction of the RANGEL X La Sira's Le Sud fashion collaboration, a collection curated by Isabela Rangel Grutman, drawing inspiration from the sun-kissed days and alluring allure of the South of France

Antonella Messi, wife of Lionel Messi, exuded elegance in a black crop top and a flowing long skirt, adding her own touch of glamour to the occasion.

These recent events come in the wake of Rebecca Loos' revelation about her affair with David Beckham, which resurfaced when the Beckhams' Netflix documentary aired. Rebecca has recently made another claim: that she caught David Beckham in bed with a Spanish model ata party in 2003.

David and Victoria have been married since 1999, and it has been nearly two decades since the scandalous affair became a media sensation.

Rebecca also noted that while the documentary covers various aspects of David Beckham's life and career, including the affair, it does not delve into the details extensively. Instead, the focus remains on how he dealt with the subsequent tabloid stories that emerged from the affair.

