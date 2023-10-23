Israel-Hamas ground battles burst out as Gaza martyrdoms top 5,087

Palestinians inspect the remains of a mosque destroyed in Israeli strike (L). An Israeli flag flutters from a self-propelled howitzer near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 22, 2023 (R).

Israeli forces continue to bombard the Gaza Strip with airstrikes while also engaging in ground skirmishes with Hamas, with over 436 people killed in Israeli aerial attacks.

Most of the casualties occurred in the densely populated southern region of Gaza, with the conflict expanding beyond Gaza, with Israeli aircraft conducting strikes in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, Israeli troops clashed with Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The United Nations has expressed deep concern about the humanitarian situation, as civilians in Gaza are running out of food, water, and shelter. Although some aid reaches Gaza, it falls far short of the amount needed to address the crisis.

Palestinians look at damaged vehicles near the site of Israeli strikes on a house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 23, 2023.—Reuters

The death toll on the Palestinian side continues to rise, with over 5,087 Palestinians killed in two weeks of Israeli airstrikes, including 2,055 children, according to Gaza's health ministry.

The current Israeli bombardment was triggered by a cross-border assault by Hamas militants on Israeli communities on October 7, resulting in casualties and hostage-taking.

Both Israel and Hamas have reported clashes in Gaza. Israel has indicated that its ground forces conducted limited raids to combat Palestinian gunmen, while airstrikes focused on sites where Hamas was believed to be preparing for potential attacks.

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari explained that these raids targeted groups of terrorists and collected information about hostages held by Hamas.

A mourner carries the body of a child, during the funeral of Palestinians from al-Astal family, who were killed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. —Reuters

Gaza's Hamas-run interior ministry reported an Israeli airstrike in the Al-Saudi and Janina neighbourhoods of Rafah, near the southern border with Egypt.

The Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claimed to have engaged with an Israeli force that infiltrated Gaza and destroyed Israeli military equipment.

The conflict shows no signs of abating and remains highly volatile. Israel has amassed troops and tanks along its border with Gaza, but the timing of a potential ground invasion is uncertain.

The Israeli military faces a challenging task in confronting Hamas, which has built a substantial arsenal with support from Iran. The conflict is being fought in densely populated urban areas with an extensive network of tunnels.

The international community, including the United States, has expressed concerns about the escalating violence. The United Nations has called for an immediate ceasefire, and humanitarian organisations are struggling to provide aid to those affected by the conflict.

As the situation in the region remains fluid, there is a growing fear that the Israel-Hamas war could lead to a wider regional conflict, especially given Hezbollah's involvement along Israel's northern border with Lebanon.