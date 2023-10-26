 
Thursday, October 26, 2023
Web Desk

Pak vs SA: Wasim Jr likely to replace fever-hit Hasan Ali

Following an unexpected loss against Afghanistan, Green Shirts are left with no choice but to win all their remaining four matches

Web Desk

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Pakistan’s pacers Hasan Ali (left) and Mohammad Wasim Jr. — AFP/File
Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Junior is likely to replace fever-hit Hasan Ali in Pakistan’s squad for a must-win World Cup game against South Africa scheduled to be played on Friday (tomorrow), according to well-informed sources.

Ali, 29, also did not take part in the training session today, the sources added.

Ali was recalled after Naseem Shah was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. In five World Cup games, he has bagged eight wickets.

On the other hand, Pakistan's opening batter Fakhar Zaman is in contention for a place in the playing XI for the Green Shirts’ do-or-die match against South Africa on Friday.

Following an unexpected loss against Afghanistan, Pakistan is left with no choice but to win all their remaining four matches, and expect favourable results from other matches to make it to the knockout stages.

The Pakistani camp received good news on Wednesday as both Fakhar and Mohammad Nawaz were declared fit to play against South Africa.

“Considering Fakhar's last year’s performance against South Africa where he smashed 193, helping Pakistan win the series 2-1, he is expected to be included on the team in the crucial match,” an official told The News from Chennai.

Fakhar could replace fellow opener Imam-ul-Haq in the Pakistan lineup for the upcoming World Cup match.

Fakhar had his nets during the extended training session at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday where Pakistan were seen going through an extended training session for well over three hours.

