pakistan
Friday, October 27, 2023
By
News Desk

Indian guns silenced by Pakistan at Working Boundary: report

Pakistan military says Indian accusation of Rangers starting “unprovoked firing” a “complete fabrication”

SIALKOT/ISLAMABAD/NEW DEHLI: Indian forces on Thursday resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling of Pakistani villages and Chenab Rangers check posts in the Charwa sector of the Working Boundary, a Daily Jang correspondent reported from Sialkot.

As per a report published in The News, Pakistan had effectively responded to silence the Indian guns and there were no reports of loss of life or property.

Observers are of the view that the Indian claims of infiltration by fighters and aggression by Pakistan was an attempt to divert the world’s attention from penalisation of its military officials by Qatar.

A Pakistani military spokesperson stated that the Indian accusation of Pakistan Rangers starting “unprovoked firing” was a “complete fabrication”.

The firing came after the Indian occupation army in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) claimed to have killed five suspected fighters in a gun battle with troops.

Later in the day, India´s Border Security Force (BSF) reported an exchange of gunfire, accusing Pakistani border troops of starting “unprovoked firing.”

The skirmish began earlier on Thursday near the Line of Control, the Indian army´s Chinar Corps said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Chinar Corps, which is posted in the disputed region, alleged that those killed belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The army claimed “an infiltration bid” had been “foiled by alert troops” in the Kupwara area of Kashmir, and that troops had seized assault rifles.

