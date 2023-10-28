End of astounding era: Veteran journalist Shahida Kazi passes away in Karachi

 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Veteran Pakistani journalist Shahida Kazi speaking during an interview in this still taken from an Arab News video.
KARACHI: Veteran Pakistani journalist and former chairperson of Karachi University's Mass Communication Department Shahida Kazi passed away at the age of 79, ending an astounding journalistic era on Saturday.

Kazi had been ailing and undergoing treatment at Karachi's Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital.

Being the country's first woman corresponded, Kazi was a big name in the news industry. Her funeral prayer will be offered following her last rites in Zuhr, after which the late journalist will be laid to rest at the KU graveyard.

The veteran journalist and teacher was born in 1944 to a progressive family and completed her studies in mass communication from the newly established department of journalism at KU, as the first and only female student.

Kazi took her first job as a reporter at one of Pakistan's leading newspapers, Dawn, in 1966, embarking on a decades-long successful career in print and TV journalism.

Reporting for the paper for two years, she joined state-run Pakistan Television (PTV), where she reached the position of first-ever female news editor during her service for the next two decades. 

In her own words, she had thoroughly enjoyed every phase of her career be it working as a journalist for media organisations or being part of a varsity’s faculty. 

After her retirement as a professor, she continued teaching at different universities including Karachi's Muhammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU). However, the Covid-19 pandemic put a brake on her profession.

