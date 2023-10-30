Zaka Ashraf says Inzamam ul Haq took unilateral decision to resign

"Instead of meeting or giving his clarification, he resigned," Zaka Ashraf says

Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf. — PCB/File

Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf Monday responded to Inzamam ul Haq's resignation as chief selector, saying that he took it on his own without discussing it with him.



In a statement, Ashraf said he did not meet Inzamam prior to his resignation and that he set up a meeting with him to seek clarification on the ongoing controversy.

"But instead of meeting or giving his clarification, he resigned," Ashraf added.



There are allegations against Inzamam, who resigned from his post earlier today, after it was revealed he holds shares in a company owned by players' agent Talha Rehmani.

This disclosure sparked concerns regarding potential conflicts of interest, given that Rehmani represents several of Pakistan's leading cricketers, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Furthermore, there are additional queries surrounding whether Inzamam's dual role as both Chief Selector and a shareholder in a company that represents top cricketers might have an influence on player selection decisions.

Inzamam was appointed as the chairman of the national men's committee on August 7 and was also appointed chairman of the junior men's selection committee earlier this month.

Inzamam said: "I am stepping down from the post to offer the PCB the opportunity to conduct a transparent inquiry about the conflict of interest allegations raised in the media. If the committee finds me not guilty, I will resume my role as the chief selector."

The PCB, in a statement, said it appreciates and acknowledges Inzamam's decision to voluntarily step down during this investigation.