 
menu
pakistan
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
By
Reuters

Pakistan all set for crackdown against illegal immigrants from Nov 2

"We are not deporting any refugees. Only those who are illegal will leave Pakistan," says Sarfraz Bugti

By
Reuters

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Afghan refugees arrive in trucks and cars to cross the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman on October 31, 2023. — AFP
Afghan refugees arrive in trucks and cars to cross the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman on October 31, 2023. — AFP
  • Deadline set for voluntary return will expire tomorrow, says Bugti.  
  • He says "our lengthy and gradual operation" will start from Nov 2.
  • "Govt will provide food and health facilities at holding centers".

As the clock ticked down to the deadline set for “aliens”, caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday announced that the government would start a crackdown on undocumented immigrants, including hundreds of thousands of Afghan nationals, from Thursday (November 2).

"Only two days are left for a voluntary return," Bugti said in a video-recorded statement, adding that the November 1 deadline set for the voluntary return will expire on Wednesday.

From November 2 onward, he said, "Our lengthy and gradual operation will start," ensuring that, "We are not deporting any refugees. Only those who are completely illegal will leave Pakistan."

Pakistan is home to more than 4 million Afghan migrants and refugees, about 1.7 million of them undocumented, according to the interior ministry, including many who were born in Pakistan and lived there their entire lives.

Islamabad announced earlier this month that it wanted all undocumented immigrants to leave by November 1.

Islamabad said it took the decision after Afghan nationals were found to be involved in crimes, smuggling and 14 suicide bombings out of 24 this year, alleging that the militants use Afghan soil to train fighters and plan attacks inside Pakistan.

The expulsion plan marks a new low in already fractured relations between the South Asian neighbours.

Bugti said those leaving voluntarily will be assisted by the government at temporary centres set up to house the immigrants.

"We will try to provide them food and health facilities for two to three days at the holding centers," the interior minister said.

The immigrants, mostly Afghans, many of whom have lived in Pakistan for years, will be processed at the centres.

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans moved to Pakistan to escape war and conflicts, and many are registered as refugees with the government and U.N. agencies.

Pakistan says it has received the largest influx of Afghan refugees since the Soviet invasion of Kabul in 1979.

More From Pakistan:

Cipher case: Special court commences Imran Khan, Qureshi's trial under Official Secrets Act

Cipher case: Special court commences Imran Khan, Qureshi's trial under Official Secrets Act

Karachi University announces entry test-based online admissions

Karachi University announces entry test-based online admissions

Every party has full right to participate in elections, caretaker minister assures PPP

Every party has full right to participate in elections, caretaker minister assures PPP
PML-N supremo Nawaz to chair first party meeting after returning from exile

PML-N supremo Nawaz to chair first party meeting after returning from exile
Illegal immigrants left with less than 24 hours to leave Pakistan

Illegal immigrants left with less than 24 hours to leave Pakistan
PM Kakar to take up Lahore smog issue with India at diplomatic level

PM Kakar to take up Lahore smog issue with India at diplomatic level
Four labourers gunned down in Turbat police station attack

Four labourers gunned down in Turbat police station attack
Govt appeal on NAB laws adjourned till issuances of detailed verdict on SC Practice and Procedure Act

Govt appeal on NAB laws adjourned till issuances of detailed verdict on SC Practice and Procedure Act
Maulana Tariq Jamil leads son's funeral prayer as Asim laid to rest in Talamba

Maulana Tariq Jamil leads son's funeral prayer as Asim laid to rest in Talamba
LHC orders to de-seal Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli

LHC orders to de-seal Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli
PIA set to operate more flights after PSO extends credit line

PIA set to operate more flights after PSO extends credit line
Parvez Elahi sent on 14-day judicial remand in illegal appointment case

Parvez Elahi sent on 14-day judicial remand in illegal appointment case