 
menu
Showbiz
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' key update revealed prior release

'Dunki' makers reportedly are deciding to make a big announcement on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Shah Rukh Khans Dunki key update revealed prior release
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' key update revealed prior release

This year could safely be called the Shah Rukh Khan's year. With Pathaan, Jawan, and now Dunki, the megastar is set to rule the roost. In the latest update of the upcoming film, the movie has not one but two teasers.

 Along with the two teasers, they are set to roll out on the 58th birthday of SRK on November 2, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, an insider spilled the beans to Pinkvilla, saying, "The teaser will hit the digital world on November 2, 2023. That's not all. Shah Rukh Khan will be hosting a birthday event for his fans in Mumbai and will see the teaser with all his fans on his special day."

On the other hand, the teasers are said to be less than 3 minutes. One teaser ranged at 58 seconds while the second marked at one minute and 58 seconds—both cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification.

Set to release on December 21 globally, except for Indian (December 22), the Dunki has a star-studded cast, including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani.

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday plans revealed

Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday plans revealed
Salman Khan shares first post after viral photo with Cristiano Ronaldo

Salman Khan shares first post after viral photo with Cristiano Ronaldo
Salman Khan pals up with Cristiano Ronaldo: Video

Salman Khan pals up with Cristiano Ronaldo: Video
Sania Mirza 'heartbroken' over Israeli bombardment in Gaza

Sania Mirza 'heartbroken' over Israeli bombardment in Gaza
Geo TV voted ‘TV Channel of the Year’ at 2023 Asian Media Awards

Geo TV voted ‘TV Channel of the Year’ at 2023 Asian Media Awards
Pakistani film ‘In Flames’ receives PASC nod for Oscar nomination

Pakistani film ‘In Flames’ receives PASC nod for Oscar nomination
WATCH: Ushna Shah highlights 'disinformation' by Western media on Palestinian genocide

WATCH: Ushna Shah highlights 'disinformation' by Western media on Palestinian genocide

Alia Bhatt shares heartfelt birthday note for mom Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt shares heartfelt birthday note for mom Soni Razdan
Malaika Arora reacts to break-up rumours with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora reacts to break-up rumours with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor
TikToker Dolly found involved in tax evasion

TikToker Dolly found involved in tax evasion
'Need prayers': Falak Shabir posts picture of Sarah Khan before MRI

'Need prayers': Falak Shabir posts picture of Sarah Khan before MRI
Atif Aslam expresses solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel's onslaught on Gaza

Atif Aslam expresses solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel's onslaught on Gaza