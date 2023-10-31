Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' key update revealed prior release

This year could safely be called the Shah Rukh Khan's year. With Pathaan, Jawan, and now Dunki, the megastar is set to rule the roost. In the latest update of the upcoming film, the movie has not one but two teasers.

Along with the two teasers, they are set to roll out on the 58th birthday of SRK on November 2, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, an insider spilled the beans to Pinkvilla, saying, "The teaser will hit the digital world on November 2, 2023. That's not all. Shah Rukh Khan will be hosting a birthday event for his fans in Mumbai and will see the teaser with all his fans on his special day."



On the other hand, the teasers are said to be less than 3 minutes. One teaser ranged at 58 seconds while the second marked at one minute and 58 seconds—both cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification.

Set to release on December 21 globally, except for Indian (December 22), the Dunki has a star-studded cast, including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani.