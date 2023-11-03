Latest royal engagement by King Charles' brother goes unnoticed

The Duke of Edinburgh's latest engagement goes unnoticed

The Duke of Edinburgh on Friday opened the campus of Kisharon, which "supports people with learning disabilities to enjoy the same opportunities as mainstream peers in accordance with the Jewish way of life", in Hendon.

Joshua Conway, Hendon Ward Councillor, Ameet Jogia, Parliamentary Candidate for Hendon and Dean Cohen.were also present at the occasion.



No pictures of Prince Edward, who became the Duke of Edinburgh after his father Prince Philip's death, were shared on the official social media accounts of the royal family.



The younger brother of King Charles recently took a visit to Turkey while his wife Sophie represented the UK at a state funeral in Germany of former president Giorgio Napolitano, sparking rumors about the king and queen's alleged differences with Prince William.