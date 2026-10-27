 
Geo News

Alan Dysert, 'All My Children's' Sean Cudahy, dies aged 75

Alan Dysert dies: Soap opera star who played con man Sean Cudahy was 75

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 27, 2026

Alan Dysert, All My Childrens Sean Cudahy, dies aged 75
Alan Dysert, 'All My Children's' Sean Cudahy, dies aged 75

Alan Dysert, the actor best known for playing the scheming Sean Cudahy on the ABC soap opera All My Children, has died at the age of 75.

His wife, Michele Dysert, confirmed the news in a Facebook post, calling him her best friend. 

She wrote that she was “struggling to imagine life without him” and was grateful for “the love of a lifetime.” 

She also noted that he had faced more than his fair share of health challenges over the years. 

PEOPLE was the first outlet to report his death, on Monday 26 October.

Dysert was raised on a farm in Illinois and studied television arts at the University of Illinois before moving into acting. His screen debut came in 1978 on the sitcom Soap. 

Two years later, in 1980, he first appeared as Cudahy on All My Children, a role that would define his career. Over the following decade he appeared in 79 episodes, with his last credit on the show arriving in 1990.

In 2023, he revealed in his autobiography, Lights, Camera, Cancer!, that he had been diagnosed with what he described as a “rare, aggressive and incurable cancer”. 

He wrote about going through four major cancer-related surgeries, one recurrence, many rounds of chemotherapy and 29 CT scans. 

Several outlets have linked his death to that illness, though the cancer is not explicitly named as the cause in every report.

Make us preferred on Google
Miranda Lambert to headline Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving halftime show
Miranda Lambert to headline Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving halftime show
Natalie Portman finally addresses new baby with Tanguy Destable
Natalie Portman finally addresses new baby with Tanguy Destable
Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian's warm co-parenting call sparks flirting talk
Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian's warm co-parenting call sparks flirting talk
Walter Koenig dies at 90: ‘Star Trek' costar George Takei leads tributes
Walter Koenig dies at 90: ‘Star Trek' costar George Takei leads tributes
Lucy Hale admits her 'Pretty Little Liars' storyline 'did not age well'
Lucy Hale admits her 'Pretty Little Liars' storyline 'did not age well'
James McAvoy, Juno Temple and Joey King share screen in new comedy
James McAvoy, Juno Temple and Joey King share screen in new comedy
Jay Z ends tour on a high note with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre
Jay Z ends tour on a high note with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre
Robert Pattinson shares long-awaited progress update on 'Batman' sequel
Robert Pattinson shares long-awaited progress update on 'Batman' sequel