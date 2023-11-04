Kate Middleton makes emotional plea in statement for important cause

Kate Middleton issues emotional statement for important cause

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has issued an emotional new statement to mark the end of Addiction Awareness Week 2023.



Kate Middleton’s statement was shared by 'Taking Action on Addiction' on its official Twitter handle and the future queen reposted it.

The Princess of Wales is the Patron of the Forward Trust, a British charity that helps people with drug and alcohol dependence.

Kate Middleton says in the statement, “This Addiction Awareness Week, I am delighted to again voice my support for the campaign and thank all of the charities involved in shining a light on the effects of this terrible illness.”

Kate further said, “This year, we are reflecting on how ‘Everyone Knows Someone’ affected by addiction. I hope, by talking more openly, we can consider the people in our own lives and communities who have been impacted.

“Addiction affects people in so many ways beyond that one person who is experiencing it themselves - be they parents, children, siblings, friends or neighbours. By understanding their experiences, and starting from a position of compassion and empathy, we can help to break the cycle.”

“Please join me by taking the time to listen to those affected by addiction, and support them as best you can. Addiction is not a choice. It is a serious mental health condition,” she said and added “And with the right support delivered by wonderful charities like The Forward Trust, recovery is possible.”