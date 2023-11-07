 
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Dua Lipa surprise lucky fan with preview of upcoming song 'Houdini'

Dua Lipa is flaunting her flaming red hair as she let a lucky fan listen to 'Houdini'

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, November 07, 2023

Dua Lipa is flaunting her flaming red hair as she let a lucky fan listen to Houdini
Dua Lipa is flaunting her flaming red hair as she let a lucky fan listen to 'Houdini' 

Dua Lipa gave one lucky fan an early surprise preview of her new single Houdini in a fun promotional stunt in London on Tuesday.

The singer will release the highly-anticipated track officially on November 9th at 11pm GMT. But she and BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James opted to tease the song early for someone on the street outside the radio station studios.

The duo kept low-key appearances and with newspapers covering their faces, Lipa and James watched for the right unsuspecting person to select.

The 28-year-old Grammy winner stood out somewhat in a stylish leather trench coat, black jeans and red hair, though she hid behind sunglasses.

Once choosing their marquee, the duo excitedly ran over to the man with BBC staff swarming around holding signs declaring he'd be the first to hear Lipa's new music.

Headphones were provided for the lucky listener to enjoy the preview, much to Dua and Greg's evident amusement as documented in photos and videos shared online from amused onlookers capturing the vibrant spectacle.

As they reached the man, BBC staff members popped out of nowhere to surround them, holding up a sign that read: “Congratulations, you are the first person to hear Dua Lipa's brand new song.” Others held disco balls to give the lucky man a whole immersive experience of the song.

